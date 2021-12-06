Scholz taps epidemiologist as new German health minister

Federal and state leaders last week announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

Asked about prospects for the Christmas period, Lauterbach said that “an important aim must be to bring the case numbers down so far that we can recommend travel without endangering people.”

Announcing his choices for the interior and defense portfolios, Scholz said that “security will be in the hands of strong women in this government.”

Nancy Faeser, a lawyer who heads the party’s branch in the central state of Hesse, was an unexpected choice to become Germany's first female interior minister, a post that includes oversight of federal police forces and the domestic intelligence agency. Faeser said that a major focus will be fighting far-right extremism, which she called “the biggest threat” to the country.

Outgoing Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht will become the new defense minister.

Klara Geywitz, a senior Social Democrat from eastern Germany who was Scholz's partner in a failed bid for the party leadership in 2019, will head a new construction ministry. Outgoing Environment Minister Svenja Schulze becomes the minister for international development. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil will remain in his job.

Scholz's chief of staff will be Wolfgang Schmidt, a longtime confidant of the incoming leader who has been his deputy finance minister in the outgoing government.

The Greens and Free Democrats already have named their ministers. Scholz's vice chancellor will be Robert Habeck, one of the Greens' co-leaders. He will head an economy and climate ministry, a new combination. The Greens' other co-leader, Annalena Baerbock, will become Germany's first female foreign minister after making her party's first bid for the chancellery in the September election.

The Free Democrats' leader, Christian Lindner, will become finance minister and effectively the No. 3 official in the new government.

Scholz had pledged a gender-balanced Cabinet — which it is, if one doesn't count the chancellor. He said his own party's choices reflected the fact that women should “have half of the power."

Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Olaf Scholz of the SPD as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption Designated new German chancellor Olaf Scholz presents the ministers of his Social Democratic Party, SPD, for the new German government during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. German parliament Bundestag is planning to elect Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber