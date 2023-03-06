Scholz says labor, climate challenges loom for Germany

“Until 2030 we need to erect four to five new wind turbines every day and the equivalent of more than 40 soccer pitches of solar panels,” said Scholz.

Germany's Economy Ministry warned that failure to reduce emissions and curb climate change could cost the country dearly.

A report commissioned by the government and published Monday estimated that Germany has already suffered economic damage of at least 145 billion euros ($155 billion) between 2000 and 2021, more than half of that since 2018 alone.

“By the middle of the century researchers calculate that the extent of planetary warming will cause cumulative damage to the national economy of between 280 billion to 900 billion euros” due to heatwaves, floods, health impacts, ecosystem and biodiversity loss, the ministry said.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said the investments required for the transformation of the economy should be seen as an opportunity for growth.

“This is a gigantic industry and jobs program,” he said.

