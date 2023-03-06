Scholz says labor, climate challenges loom for Germany

“Until 2030 we need to erect four to five new wind turbines every day and the equivalent of more than 40 soccer pitches of solar panels,” said Scholz.

Germany's Economy Ministry warned that failure to reduce emissions and curb climate change could cost the country dearly.

A report commissioned by the government and published Monday estimated that Germany has already suffered economic damage of at least 145 billion euros ($155 billion) between 2000 and 2021, more than half of that since 2018 alone.

“By the middle of the century researchers calculate that the extent of planetary warming will cause cumulative damage to the national economy of between 280 billion to 900 billion euros” due to heatwaves, floods, health impacts, ecosystem and biodiversity loss, the ministry said.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said the deadly flooding which hit western Germany two years ago showed the danger posed to lives and livelihoods by natural disasters made more frequent by climate change.

At the same time, the investments required for the transformation of the economy should be seen as an opportunity for growth, he said. “This is a gigantic industry and jobs program."

Habeck noted that Germany has managed to wean itself off Russian energy supplies over the past year. By tapping new supplies and reducing consumption the country appears set to have more natural gas in its reserves by the end of the winter than it did at the same time last year, he said.

