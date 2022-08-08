Scholz party rejects bid to expel German ex-leader Schroeder

Schroeder, who served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and was the Social Democrats' leader from 1999 to 2004, has shown no signs of heeding calls from senior party figures to tone down his rhetoric on Russia or leave the party of his own accord.

That has come with political consequences within Germany. In May, German lawmakers agreed to shut down Schroeder's taxpayer-funded office, and he gave up the title of honorary citizen of Hannover, preempting a likely decision by city officials.

Schroeder has shrugged off the pressure and continued to maintain his ties with Putin. He most recently met with the Russian leader on a visit to Moscow in late July.