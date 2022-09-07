Scholz: Germany well-placed on energy to get through winter

Germany is “in a situation in which we can say we will probably get through this winter, despite all the tensions, with the preparations we have made,” Scholz said. “No one could have said that three, four, five months ago, or at the beginning of this year."

“Because we started so early ... we are now in a position in which we can go bravely and courageously into this winter, in which our country will withstand this,” he said.

While the nuclear shutdown is supposed to go ahead as scheduled, the government wants to keep the option of reactivating two of the three reactors in case of an energy shortage in the coming months.

Merz, who has urged a three- or four-year extension of the reactors' lives, said the decision was a “bad compromise.” He urged Scholz to “stop this madness.”

Scholz, who suggested that Merz was overly fixated on nuclear power, defended the decision. He said, “You're simply talking past the issue and the problems of this country.”

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democrats delivers his speech during the debate about the German budget 2023 at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech about his governments policy as part of the budget 2023 debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)