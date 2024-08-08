Scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah receives $500,000 prize from Library of Congress

Author-educator Kwame Anthony Appiah has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress
Nation & World
12 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-scholar Kwame Anthony Appiah has received a $500,000 lifetime achievement award from the Library of Congress.

Appiah, 70, has won the John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, given every two years to “individuals whose outstanding scholarship in the humanities and social sciences has shaped public affairs and civil society.” Appiah is known for such books as “Cosmopolitanism: Ethics in a World of Strangers," “The Honor Code: How Moral Revolutions Happen” and for co-editing “Africana: The Encyclopedia of African and African American Experience."

“Dr. Appiah’s philosophical work is elegant, groundbreaking and highly respected,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement Thursday. “His writing about race and identity transcends predictable categories and encourages dialogue across traditional divisions."

Appiah is the Silver Professor of Philosophy and Law at New York University, president of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a former president of PEN America.

Previous winners of the Kluge prize include Danielle Allen and Drew Gilpin Faust.

In Other News
1
Israel-Hamas war latest: The Israeli military orders another mass...
2
Russia says fighting continues in Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region
3
US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build...
4
With a new life and fresh ideas, Sandra Lee makes a TV comeback with a...
5
Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top