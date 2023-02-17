Schiphol airport slumps to net loss in 2022 marked by chaos

“Never before in Schiphol’s history have we disappointed so many travelers and airlines as in 2022," CEO Ruud Sondag said in a statement Friday.

The busy airport on the outskirts of the Dutch capital was one of several across Europe that was hit by staff shortages and soaring demand as air travel rebounded strongly from two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines and airports slashed jobs during the pandemic, making it difficult to quickly ramp back up to serve the new burst of travelers.