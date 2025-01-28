Scheyer: Duke's Maluach OK after vomiting on court during 2nd half of win over NC State

“He wasn't sick, it's just he was cramping, chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly,” Scheyer said. “And that's what happened when he threw up. But I just think it speaks to (his) character. He was doing whatever he could to get back in the game. Obviously, he drank too much there.”

It led to a jarring stoppage of about five minutes while staffers used spray cleaner and numerous towels to clear and wipe down the court. Maluach wasn't in the locker room when reporters arrived for postgame interviews.

“Khaman's one of the toughest people I know,” graduate transfer teammate Sion James said. “So we trust that he’ll bounce back. We know he'll be OK.”

That was the first of two late stoppages due to health concerns, the other coming with 3 1/2 minutes left when one of the “Cameron Crazies” student fans fainted in the stands and was carried out by arena security officials. Duke spokesman Kyle Serba said the fan had gotten overheated and was treated at Cameron Indoor Stadium before walking out on her own.

The Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) were playing their second game in three days going back to Saturday's 63-56 win at Wake Forest, which had been Duke's toughest league game to date. This one was another test, with Duke rallying from 13 down before halftime and having to fight to the final minute to beat the Wolfpack (9-11, 2-7) in a rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game, won by N.C. State during its improbable Final Four run.

And next up is the first taste of the North Carolina rivalry for a team led largely by its freshmen, including star Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Maluach as every-game starters.

“I'm worried about (Maluach). We have to get him rested," Scheyer said. "But I think for our freshmen, this is the first I saw them just (with) a battle on Saturday, turn around and it's a battle tonight.

"We have to help them better. I have to help them better, however that is, to have them more ready to go physically.”

