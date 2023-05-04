Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension

Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the Tigers for the third time since leaving the team after the 2014 season. In his first start in Washington, he struck out 20 Tigers in a complete-game win, and he fanned 14 more over eight innings in his return to Comerica Park.