Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen's 50-year reign

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

20 minutes ago
Scaled-down celebrations are taking place in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

HELSINKI (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.

Margrethe asked her court to adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice, cancelling — among other things — her appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the Danish capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.

Sunday’s events included a church service and a lunch hosted by Margrethe on board the Danish royal ship Dannebrog for the royal couples and presidents from the fellow Nordic countries of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

A music and theater gala honoring the Danish monarch took place on Saturday evening and a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace — the seat of the Danish Parliament — was taking place late Sunday.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe with the staff on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe, together with guests, waves on departure with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille, Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and Eliza Jean Reid arrives at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral , Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive at the church service in Copenhagen Cathedral, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The service is to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Harald V of Norway arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Princess Josephine of Denmark arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Christian, from left, Crown Prince Mary and Prince Vincent arrive at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

King Carl Gustav XVI of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Queen Silvia of Sweden arrives at luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

