Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

