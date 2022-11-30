Sasser hits 7 3's, No. 1 Houston beats Norfolk State 100-52

The Cougars shot 58% for the game, including 63% in the first half. Houston forced 16 turnovers, which they turned into 30 points.

Kris Bankston scored 14 points and Cahiem Brown added scored 11 points for Norfolk State (5-3). The Spartans shot 35%, including 1-of-18 on 3-pointers.

Houston used a 42-7 run over a 13-minute span of the first half to open up a 48-12 lead on a free throw by Mark with 4 ½ minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans were overmatched throughout as Houston’s size and athleticism was too much. Norfolk State did well on offensive glass, grabbing 14 offensive boards but turned that into only eight points.

Houston: After needing a 6-0 run in the final minute to beat Kent State on Saturday, Houston left no doubt against Norfolk State, dominating from the start. Houston had 29 second chance points on 16 offensive rebounds and dished out 26 assists on 38 field goals.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State: Travels to Old Dominion on Saturday.

Houston: Faces St. Mary’s in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

