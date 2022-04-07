BreakingNews
Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

The show had kept going despite Broderick's absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.

The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

