Sarah Cooper memoir 'Foolish' scheduled for October release

Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation." The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.”

“I’m excited to share the story of what it’s like being a Jamaican immigrant trying to succeed in this country and how that can often mean rejecting the things about you that make you, you. It’s about how I realized I wanted to be an actress as soon as I was told I couldn’t sing, and how I rejected that dream for more sensible ones, including trying to find a man on Match.com, working at Google, buying a house and trying to have kids,” she said.