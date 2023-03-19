Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy

Sandler, 56, first came to national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” After being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, Sandler launched a wildly successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing over $3 billion worldwide.

"Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on 'SNL,'" Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement when Sandler's prize was announced in December. "Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing."