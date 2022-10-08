Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31

Sanders rolled out and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to trim Texas Tech's lead to 31-29 in the third. Sanders' shovel pass to Jaden Bray tied the score with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

On Texas Tech's next possession, Morton made one of his few mistakes. Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb intercepted him and returned the ball 13 yards to the Tech 19. Tanner Brown's fourth field goal of the game gave the Cowboys a 34-31 lead with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were again competitive against a top-flight opponent. It was just a matter of a few plays here and there. Tech's other losses were 27-14 at North Carolina State and 37-28 at Kansas State. Four of Tech's final six games are at home.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys prevailed, despite the defense getting off to a rough start. The Cowboys allowed just seven points in the second half. They allowed 125 yards in the fourth quarter, but held the Red Raiders scoreless.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts West Virginia on Oct. 22.

Oklahoma State: Visits TCU on Oct. 15.

