Sanders leads No. 7 Oklahoma State past No. 10 Oklahoma

The game turned when Oklahoma’s Eric Gray muffed a punt and Oklahoma State recovered at the Oklahoma 5. Jaylen Warren then punched it in from the 1 to give Oklahoma State a 37-33 lead with 8:54 remaining.

Tay Martin had a 30-yard touchdown catch and a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to help Oklahoma State take a 14-7 lead.

Oklahoma tied it when Williams, backpedaling and under pressure, found Austin Stogner for a 29-yard touchdown pass to tie it. Brennan Presley immediately responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put the Cowboys back in front.

Late in the second quarter, Oklahoma's Woodi Washington intercepted Sanders' pass and returned it to the Oklahoma State 14. Williams connected with Brayden Willis for a 10-yard score, and the extra point tied itat 24.

Oklahoma opened the second-half scoring in an odd way. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey hit Oklahoma State's Dominic Richardson, the ball came loose, and Oklahoma State recovered in the end zone for a safety.

Oklahoma struck again after forcing a three-and-out. Presley muffed the punt, and Justin Broiles recovered in the end zone to give the Sooners a 33-24 lead.

Sanders went 37 yards for a touchdown on an option keep, and Oklahoma State cut Oklahoma's lead to 33-31 with 13:52 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners did not score against Oklahoma State's heralded defense in the second half. The Sooners' only points were on the safety and Broiles' fumble.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys did just enough to get through. They made uncharacteristic mistakes, but got a gritty performance from Sanders, who passed for 214 yards and ran for 93.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma: Bowl game.

Oklahoma State: Will play No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

Caption Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) pressures Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) tackles Oklahoma tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) wraps up Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) celebrates after a tackle of Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) catches a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks for a receiver duriong the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma wide receiver Brian Darby (16) catches a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) moves in to sack Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki