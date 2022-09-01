San Marino legalizes abortion, year after voters gave OK

The cost of the procedure will be covered by San Marino's public health system.

San Marino is surrounded by central Italy, and many women traveled to have an abortion an a hospital in Italy, where the procedure was made legal — over fierce objections from the Vatican — in 1978. Under the old law, women risked criminal prosecution if their abortion abroad became known, although D'Amelio said, no one was actually prosecuted.

"Before the new law legalizing it, women not only had to pay for it, you had to do it in secret,'' D'Amelio said.

Passage of the new law gave women "the right that was asked for resoundingly through the referendum,'' lawmaker Giacomo Simoncini told San Marino RTV.

Turnout in the referendum was 41% in the republic of 33,300 inhabitants.

In 2018, voters in Ireland overwhelmingly called for abortion's legalization. Abortion is still illegal in Malta and Andorra. Poland introduced a near-total ban on the procedure in 2021.

One of the provisions of San Marino's law provides for sex education in the republic's schools, a measure aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, D'Amelio said.

It is too soon to know what percentage of health care workers in San Marino's only public hospital might declare themselves conscientious objectors, meaning they could opt out of providing an abortion. But the law calls for San Marino's citizens to be reimbursed by the government for any abortion they might have in Italy as a result of a lack of health care workers refusing to perform one in their own country.

Women in San Marino must have a consultation with medical personnel before having an abortion, but that can be done online. No one can be denied the procedure in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.