San Jose State volleyball at the center of another decision on forfeiting

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld,” read the Nevada players' statement, which the university said Monday was released the day prior without consultation with school officials.

The Republican governors of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming have made public statements in support of the cancellations, citing a need for fairness in women's sports.

Nevada's Republican Governor, Joe Lombardo, posted Tuesday on the social platform X that he "wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players. No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don't feel safe — period."

San Jose State has not made any direct comments about the politicians' “fairness" references.

Nevada’s athletic department cited state equality laws as the reason it couldn’t back out of its match, while acknowledging most of the players said they wouldn’t take the court.

The athletic department also stated the university is “governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

Nevada's Republican lieutenant governor also supported a cancellation before the school corrected its course.

The athletic department said players will not be subject to disciplinary action if they refuse to participate in the match.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department,” Nevada athletics’ statement read. “The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University.”

Nevada senior Sia Liilii told OutKick the team was upset with its athletic department.

“We decided that we’re going to stand in solidarity with other teams that have already forfeited and that we wouldn’t participate in a game that advances sex-based discrimination or injustice against female athletes,” Liilii told the website.

The cancellations could cause some teams to not qualify for the conference tournament Nov. 27-30 in Las Vegas.

