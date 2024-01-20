San Jose State close to hiring former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, AP sources say

ESPN first reported Niumatalolo was being targeted by San Jose State as its next head coach.

Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, going 109-83 in 15 seasons before being fired after the 2022 game against Army. During his time with the Midshipmen, Navy ran the triple-option offense. Niumatalolo has said that if he got another chance to be a head coach, he would likely move away from the run-heavy scheme.

Niumatalolo spent last season at UCLA in an off-field-role for Bruins coach Chip Kelly, but was elevated to tight ends coach after the season.

San Jose State is looking for a replacement for Brennan, who took the Arizona job after seven seasons with the Spartans. Brennan's teams reached bowl games in three of the last four seasons and finished 7-6 in 2023.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football