San Francisco police can't use deadly robots for now

The vote was the result of a new state law that requires police departments to inventory military-grade equipment and seek approval for its use.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who voted against the policy last week, said the spirit of the law is to make sure “strong feelings people hold" can be heard by public officials. He argued the board failed to allow enough time for that.

But others said nothing substantive had changed since the board made its vote and the policy should hold.

The policy approved Tuesday would allow police to use robots to check out potentially dangerous scenes so that police can stay back.

“Having robots that have eyes and ears and can remove bombs, which happens from time to time, is something that we want the police department to do while we continue to have this very controversial discussion," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who brought forward last week's motion around the use of robots.

The new policy needs another vote to take effect.

