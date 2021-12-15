San Francisco mayor pledges more police, safety measures

They are also upset that San Francisco public schools spent much of last year teaching remotely while neighboring districts and private schools within the city provided in-class instruction.

Criminal justice advocates in favor of less incarceration say the media has been drumming up fear in a city where overall crime rates have declined in recent years. Increased enforcement, they say, only ends up harming the most vulnerable without improving public safety.

Similar debates are taking place across the country in liberal cities where the murder of George Floyd led to a surge of progressive activism that included calls to rethink the way cities deal with crime. Some cities where there were calls to defund the police, including Portland, Oregon, have moved in recent months to bolster police budgets.

John Hamasaki, a San Francisco police commissioner and defense lawyer who is highly critical of extra policing and surveillance, said Tuesday that taxpayer money is better spent on services, treatment and housing.

He said the city should open a supervised drug consumption site and act to treat addiction rather than using methods that will shove dealing into other neighborhoods.

“The situation in the Tenderloin isn’t ultimately going to be solved through more policing,” he said. "It seems like we’re doing the same dance over and over and expecting different results."

But Randy Shaw, executive director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which provides legal services and housing to low-income people, said more police patrols would deter dealers and make the neighborhood safer for residents. At the same time, he has heard the mayor's promises before and seen little concrete action.

“I’m glad the mayor’s coming out like this, but it’s really actions speak louder than words,” he said. “We heard a lot of commitments, and now we have to make sure they happen.”

Breed said she would ask the Board of Supervisors for more money to pay for police overtime and to increase the department's budget. Legislative changes would also require the board's support.

Caption FILE - Police vehicles are stationed at Union Square following recent robberies in San Francisco on Dec. 2, 2021. A fed-up Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, San Francisco will dramatically crack down on open drug use and sales and illegal vending of stolen goods that's fueled smash and grab robberies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption FILE - Police vehicles are stationed at Union Square following recent robberies in San Francisco on Dec. 2, 2021. A fed-up Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, San Francisco will dramatically crack down on open drug use and sales and illegal vending of stolen goods that's fueled smash and grab robberies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg