San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars

Breed's office said that auto burglaries reported to police have declined since 2017, when the city recorded about 31,400. More than 15,000 auto burglaries have been reported this year, but 2021 is on track to fall below the nearly 26,000 auto burglaries reported in 2019, according to her office.

“These break-ins hurt our residents, especially working families who do not have the time or money to deal with the effects, as well as visitors to our city whose experiences are too often tarnished after an otherwise positive experience," Breed said.

Last week, Australian singer Clinton Kane posted on social media that robbers made off with more than $30,000 worth of camera equipment after they broke into his SUV, which was parked on the street while he and his crew dined nearby. They rushed over when they heard glass breaking and the robbers pointed guns at them.

San Francisco motorists and tourists face constant warnings to hide belongings in car trunks and to park in staffed lots when possible.