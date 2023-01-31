Samsung's profit plummets amid global economic woes

The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion) for the three months through December was a 69% decline from the same period a year earlier, representing its lowest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014. Revenue fell 8% to 70.46 trillion won ($57.2 billion).

The South Korean tech giant had thrived through the first two years of the pandemic thanks to its dual strengths in parts and finished products, benefiting from robust demands for PCs, TVs and chips powering computer servers as the virus forced millions to work at home.