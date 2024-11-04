Darnold throws 3 TD passes in 2nd half as Vikings overcome 3 turnovers to beat Flacco, Colts 21-13

“I’m sure Sam will be hard on himself for those two interceptions, but I’m going to stay aggressive with him because of my confidence in him," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards, Jordan Addison made a one-handed diving grab in the back corner of the end zone to get Minnesota on the board after a sloppy and scoreless first half, and Jalen Nailor had the tiebreaking touchdown reception to help the Vikings (6-2) stop a two-game skid.

“The turnovers are nothing. Those are just little minor errors that we can fix easily,” Jefferson said. “We've just got to protect the ball, just not try to make that big play. Sam is a phenomenal quarterback.”

Kenny Moore II had a 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter, the only touchdown for the Colts (4-5) in their first game all season that wasn't decided by six points or fewer.

“It definitely shows that if we could have made this one play here or this one play here, things could be different,” wide receiver Alec Pierce said.

Flacco replaced Anthony Richardson, with the 2023 fourth overall NFL draft pick struggling badly and becoming the self-created subject of a week of hot takes after taking himself out for a play last week because he was tired.

The AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award winner with Cleveland last season after he came off his couch to help the Browns make the playoffs, Flacco went 16 for 27 for 179 yards and one interception.

“Coming in here against a team like this is going to be difficult," Flacco said, "but I don’t think you ever anticipate something like that.”

He moved the Colts to the Minnesota 40 midway through the fourth quarter facing a 14-10 deficit, but Harrison Smith, who recovered an opening-drive fumble by Jonathan Taylor, broke up consecutive passes to force a turnover on downs.

“Sometimes going through certain situations can help you grow. There's no growth in comfort,” Smith said. “I think we took a step in the right direction.”

Darnold, who finished 28 for 34 for 290 yards, hit Josh Oliver for the game-sealing score with 2:05 left.

“That's not how you draw it up, for sure, but we've battled through adversity throughout this year and we do it in games as well,” Darnold said. “We've got a really resilient group.”

A much less dramatic comeback

The Vikings set an NFL record two years ago by rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime, and their first half was eerily similar to that game. The convenient difference was they only trailed by a touchdown, after limiting the Colts to 92 yards on 20 plays.

Will Reichard, who started his rookie season by making his first 34 kicks, became the last regular in the league to miss by pulling a 53-yard field goal try right. Then his 31-yarder bounced off the right upright.

Darnold spoiled a promising first possession for the Vikings with an on-the-run, across-his-body throw to T.J. Hockenson in double coverage that was intercepted in the end zone by Zaire Franklin.

After Byron Murphy picked off Flacco in the fourth quarter, Darnold gave it right back on the next play when Nick Cross undercut an overeager throw to Jefferson.

Trouble up front

The Vikings welcomed their two-time Pro Bowl tight end Hockenson back from the knee injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely. His third-down catch that would've moved the chains was erased by a holding penalty on left tackle Cam Robinson, who was hastily acquired this week after a season-ending knee injury to standout Christian Darrisaw.

The Colts have a dangerous defensive line, no matter who's blocking, and their pressure up the middle was a problem for Darnold. Grover Stewart steamrolled center Garrett Bradbury on a dropback near midfield and dislodged the ball as he slammed Darnold to the turf for Moore to scoop up for the score.

Stewart, whose forearm grazed Darnold's facemask with so much force that it knocked him down, was initially flagged for the hit. The penalty was waved off.

Injuries

Colts: LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) was held out and replaced by rookie Matt Goncalves.

Vikings: LB Blake Cashman (toe) was sidelined for the third straight game.

Up next

Colts: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Vikings: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

