Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

“What they saw was the future,” Cunningham told ESPN in 2016. “Their team was eventually going to be integrated.”

Jerry Claiborne, a former Bryant assistant, famously said, “Sam Cunningham did more to integrate Alabama in 60 minutes than Martin Luther King did in 20 years.”

Cunningham earned All-American honors in 1972, when he captained the Trojans to a national championship. His record four goal-line TD dives against Ohio State in the 1973 Rose Bowl earned him game MVP honors. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1992.

He ran for 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, including 13 TDs in 1972.

Cunningham was taken 11th overall in the first round of the 1973 NFL draft by the Patriots. He became the franchise's career leading rusher with 5,453 yards, while also catching 210 passes for 1,905 yards. He scored 49 touchdowns — 43 on the ground.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1978, when the Patriots set an NFL record for rushing yards as a team with 3,165. The mark stood until 2019, when it was broken by the Baltimore Ravens.

“Sam ‘Bam' Cunningham was one of my favorite players throughout the ‘70s and my sons all loved him," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, who bought the team in 1994. “As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after spending time with him and learning more about him as a person. He made a tremendous impact, both on and off the field, and was beloved by his teammates.”

Cunningham was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010, the same year he went into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the USC Athletic Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Cunningham worked as a landscape contractor in California. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara.

Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Samahndi, brothers Randall, Bruce and Anthony, niece Vashti Cunningham, a world champion high jumper, and nephew Randall II.

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 1971, file photo, Southern California fullback Sam Cunningham (39) is brought down by Washington State's Eric Johnson after picking up 16 yards at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1978, file photo, New England Patriots Sam Cunningham (39) comes over the top of the Philadelphia line with some help from New England's Andy Johnson (32), to give the Patriots a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1973, file photo, Southern California fullback Sam Cunningham (39 dives into the end zone for his fourth touchdown against Ohio State during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif.