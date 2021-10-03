Sam Burns pulls away in Mississippi for 2nd win of the year

Young's hopes began to fade on the 14th with a clunker out of the rough into a fairway bunker that led to him having to make a 4-footer for bogey.

Still, he made a slick up-and-down from off the 18th green for par that gave him a 68 and a share of second, which sets him up well for the season. That starts with playing next week in Las Vegas instead of having to go through Monday qualifying.

“I love being in contention, I love feeling the nerves, so it was fun today. I enjoyed it, even though it might not have looked like it,” Young said. “I knew Sam was ahead of me and I had to make a couple and just didn’t, but I will another time.”

Sahith Theegala, the California rookie who began the final round with a one-shot lead, had control of the final round until he reached the back nine.

He failed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the par-3 10th, missing a 7-foot putt. With a 7-iron in his hand for his second to the par-5 11th, he leaked the shot to the right and into the water, and missed a 4-foot putt to take bogey.

Two holes later, he three-putted from 18 feet for bogey. From there, it was about limiting the damage. He played the final five holes in 1 under for a 71. Theegala tied for eighth, which gets him into the field next week in Las Vegas.

For Burns, the 25-year-old from Louisiana is just starting to cash in.

He won the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in the spring and has had more chances than that throughout the year, losing a playoff in a World Golf Championship in August and coming up one shot away from a playoff at Riviera in February.

Burns did well enough to earn some serious consideration from Steve Stricker as a captain's pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And now with his second win of the year — in his first start of the new season — Burns moves into the top 20 in the world ranking for the first time.

He ended a trend in which six of the last seven winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship captured their first PGA Tour title.

Burns was among the few who had winning experience. Six players in contention at the start of the final round had recently earned PGA Tour cards through the Korn Ferry Tour.

Among the exceptions was Watney, first slowed by a lower back injury and then by a loss in confidence. He went back to working with Butch Harmon in the summer, and then put together a superb week with his putter, leading the field in the key putting statistic.

“There was definitely some lean times, especially last year, but I’m not trying to think about that any more,” Watney said. “I’m trying to continue to get better and this was a great step this week. I'm ready.”

Caption Nick Watney watches his drive from the second tee box during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Trey Mullinax, right, discusses his putting strategy with his caddie on the first green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Sahith Theegala looks at his lay following his drive from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Spectators watch as Cameron Tringale hits after going out of bounds off the first fairway during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis