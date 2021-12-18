Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown said Saturday that an investigation into the theft continued and that the van and toys hadn't been recovered and no arrest had been made or a motive determined, she said.

Rockwell said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van's keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

“I think it was just some evil unscrupulous person who just saw an opportunity," Rockwell said. “Desperate, I understand that, but to do this is just beyond imagination."