Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

The Eemslift Hendrika, a Netherlands-registered special ship designed to carry boats on its deck, is adrift in an area where the North Sea and Norwegian Sea meet, some 40-50 kilometers (25-31 miles) off the shore and the city of Alesund.

The crew of 12 was evacuated to shore by helicopter after the ship sent a distress call following a power outage in its main engine in heavy seas late Monday.

Norwegian news agency NTB said that under a salvage plan four Dutch rescue experts would be lowered onto the Eemslift Hendrika by helicopter, after which they would attach towing ropes to secure the vessel to two waiting tug boats.

One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old Eemslift Hendrika fell off the vessel in heavy seas Tuesday, helping to stabilize the ship.