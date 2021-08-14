Sale makes first appearance since 2019; Sox pound O's 16-2

The seven-time All-Star last pitched in the majors when he started on Aug. 13, 2019. He had surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020 — and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Sale's return created an electric atmosphere on a steamy afternoon. Many of the fans were on their feet when Hays foul-tipped Sale’s 94.2 mph first pitch.

Devers finished with four RBIs. Alex Verdugo hit four singles for Boston, and Kiké Hernández scored four times.

WARMUP MOMENTS

When Sale walked to the bullpen to warm up, he was greeted with cheers. Many fans clamored for a good look, trying to get near the bullpen, and were taking cell-phone photos and videos, cheering nearly every pitch. When he was done, he gave catcher Christian Vázquez a big hug before pumping fists with the rest of the members of the team out there and walking to the dugout to a big ovation.

TOP HEAVY

Boston’s first four hitters started the game 11 for 11 with seven RBIs and eight runs before they made an out.

MILESTONE DAY

Boston's Xander Bogaerts made his 1,000th start at shortstop. He went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in two runs.

SERIES BREAKER

Boston captured its first series since taking three of four from the Yankees from July 22-25.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Cedric Mullins, who has a 20-game hitting streak, got the day off. … Manager Brandon Hyde said LHP Bruce Zimmermann had a “training room accident,” explaining he sprained his ankle doing exercises.

Red Sox: Cora gave OF/DH Kyle Schwarber the day off after he made his debut a night earlier. “We’ve got to take care of him,” Cora said. Schwarber was out with a strained right hamstring since July 2 and missed two weeks after he was acquired from Washington. Cora said he’ll be in the lineup Sunday and, after the club is off Monday, play in one or two games of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. ... Vázquez was reinstated from the bereavement list and was behind the plate. … Sale was activated from the 60-day injured list before the game with C Connor Wong and RHP Yacksel Rios both optioned to Triple-A. ... Martinez was back in after a day off.

UP NEXT

LHP Keegan Aiken (0-6, 8.23 ERA) is slated to start for the Orioles in the series finale on Sunday afternoon against Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.24 ERA).

