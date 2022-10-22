Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and four constructors titles. The team is close to clinching a fifth team championship and could wrap it up on Sunday.

A Verstappen win would tie the season record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. In nine years of racing at the Circuit of the Americas, every winner has started from the front row.

Matesich bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull's greatest success came with Sebastian Vettel's four consecutive driver's championships from 2010-2013.

