Saints' Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to a misdemeanor in the beating of a man at a Las Vegas club

Nation & World
By KEN RITTER and MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
An attorney for Alvin Kamara says the New Orleans Saints running back has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight last year that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight last year that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub, his attorney said Tuesday.

Kamara and three other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston outside an elevator at the club. The altercation came a day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was arrested after the game.

A felony battery charge carried up to a five-year sentence. Kamara instead pleaded no contest to breach of peace, and will serve community service and pay restitution to the victim.

His attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling, issued a statement that read: “Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season.”

Kamara faces a possible suspension by the NFL.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the NFL said in a statement.

The Saints had no comment.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

