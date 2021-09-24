Saint Laurent becomes latest fashion house to go fur free

In a statement, Kering added that another of its houses, Italian menswear brand Brioni, will also stop using natural fur -- making the luxury giant that includes Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta completely fur free.

Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said that “going entirely fur free is just the right thing to do. We do it out of conviction, for the sake of ethics and modernity.”