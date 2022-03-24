SailGP could have team owned by cryptocurrency fans by 2023

The SailGP DAO would differ from traditional sports team structures in which a single owner or a small group calls the shots, said SailGP co-founder Russell Coutts and NEAR Foundation CEO Marieke Flament. The DAO could involve people from all over the world who vote on everything from the management structure to the length of the skipper’s contract and could even decide whether there should be a woman steering the boat.

“That’s in some ways why this is so exciting,” Coutts said in a video interview. “This is groundbreaking technology, a groundbreaking initiative. We don’t believe it’s been done before, especially on this scale. And when you think about it, with our events being all over the world, as well, we’re not just in one particular territory. That’s of interest as well.”

Coutts, a New Zealander who has won the America’s Cup five times, said he expects a DAO would attract more than just sailors. “I think sports fans, racing fans, businesspeople, tech people … you can imagine this being a very diverse group of people and they would probably feed off each other’s skills,” Coutts said. “The whole concept of, ‘Hey, we’d like to have a say in what’s going on,’ that will appeal to a lot of people out there.”

Coutts said a DAO would have to be viable enough for SailGP to sell it a position as a team operator.

Coutts and Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp., started SailGP after their two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA was routed by Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2017 America’s Cup. They re-engineered the 50-foot catamarans used in that regatta and formed an annual circuit with regattas around the world.

Tom Slingsby, an Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup champion, steered Team Australia to the inaugural championship and $1 million prize in 2019. Slingsby and Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill, a two-time America’s Cup winner, have qualified for Sunday’s $1 million, winner-take-all race that will decide the pandemic-delayed Season 2 championship. The final spot will be determined by five fleet races this weekend.

For Season 2, SailGP has been using Oracle Stream Analytics to provide real-time race metrics that are available to the sailors as well as fans watching on TV or online.

Coutts said one reason for partnering with NEAR is that it’s carbon-neutral, which fits the league’s goal of being environmentally responsible.

“We want to be leading in terms of tech, whether it’s our boats, our media, interactions with our fans,” Coutts added. “We want to be modern and leading. We want to be at the forefront not just what’s happening today, but we want to be looking at and leading what’s happening tomorrow.

Flament said NEAR was looking for a partner “who was willing to innovate, and when I look at SailGP and the amount of data and innovation and what’s being done with that, I think it’s amazing. There’s an openness to doing new things and trying new things.”

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/berniewilson

Caption A man kite-foiling makes his way past the New Zealand team during a Sail GP practice session Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. Teams are preparing for the SailGP Grand Final races this weekend on San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg Caption A man kite-foiling makes his way past the New Zealand team during a Sail GP practice session Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. Teams are preparing for the SailGP Grand Final races this weekend on San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption In this image provided by SailGP, Hattie Rogers, right, Britain Inspire Racing x WASPZ sailor, sits alongside Ben Ainslie, left, driver of Britain's SailGP Team, on the Britain SailGP Team F50 catamaran during a practice session ahead of San Francisco SailGP, in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP) Credit: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP Credit: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP Caption In this image provided by SailGP, Hattie Rogers, right, Britain Inspire Racing x WASPZ sailor, sits alongside Ben Ainslie, left, driver of Britain's SailGP Team, on the Britain SailGP Team F50 catamaran during a practice session ahead of San Francisco SailGP, in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP) Credit: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP Credit: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP

Caption In this image provided by SailGP, Britain's SailGP Team sails under the Oakland Bay Bridge during a practice session ahead of San Francisco SailGP in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Thomas Lovelock/SailGP via AP) Credit: Thomas Lovelock Credit: Thomas Lovelock Caption In this image provided by SailGP, Britain's SailGP Team sails under the Oakland Bay Bridge during a practice session ahead of San Francisco SailGP in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Thomas Lovelock/SailGP via AP) Credit: Thomas Lovelock Credit: Thomas Lovelock

Caption The United States SailGP team makes its way past the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice session Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. The boats are preparing for the SailGP Grand Final races this weekend on San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg Caption The United States SailGP team makes its way past the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice session Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. The boats are preparing for the SailGP Grand Final races this weekend on San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg