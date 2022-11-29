SAfrica: Convicted killer of anti-apartheid hero stabbed

He said Walus was currently stable and receiving medical attention from the prison medical services.

News of Walus’ pending release has been met with anger and disappointment from various sectors of society, including from the South African Communist Party, which Hani was leading at the time of his death.

Several marches were planned this week over the court’s decision to release Walus.

On Monday, the government announced that Walus would be granted an exemption for residence in the country so that he could serve the rest of his sentence on parole in South Africa and would not be deported to his native Poland.

His South African citizenship was revoked in 2017 while he was in prison.