Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern

Half of the town of about 5,000 people had to evacuate for days when responders intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, leaving residents with lingering health concerns. Government officials say tests haven’t found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water in the area.

Within the industry, Norfolk Southern has had a strong reputation for being a safe railroad over the years, said Christopher Barkan, director of the Rail Transportation and Engineering Center at the University of Illinois.

But pressure has been mounting on the railroad in the aftermath of the East Palestine derailment.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the nation's freight railroads in February to immediately act to improve safety while regulators were focusing on strengthening safety rules. Buttigieg said the department will hold the railroad accountable for any safety violations that contributed to the Feb. 3 crash.

President Joe Biden said on Twitter after the derailment that the past pattern of railroads resisting safety regulations must change and that Congress should support the effort to improve safety.

Even though government data shows that derailments have declined in recent years, there were still 1,049 of them last year.

While most don’t cause any major problems, of the five accidents NTSB pointed to involving Norfolk Southern since the end of 2021, two of them resulted in the deaths of two workers.

The latest came Tuesday when a train and a dump truck collided at a steel plant in Cleveland, killing the train conductor as he stood on the outside of a car, according to authorities.