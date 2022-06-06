Sabathia, Ethier in All-Star softball at Dodger Stadium

Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game on Monday along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz.”

The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects and precedes a concert by Rebbeca Marie Gomez, known as Becky G.