Sabalenka tops Bencic for her first QF spot in Australian

“It takes me a little while to understand that negative emotions are not going to help me on court,” she said. “You just have to stay strong and believe no matter what.”

Sablenka also said her fitness has improved.

“We did a lot of work in the preseason and I'm super happy that everything is working right now,” she said.

Novak Djokovic faced Alex de Minaur Monday for a place in the men's quarterfinals. Djokovic is aiming for this 10th title at the Australian Open and his 22nd Grand Slam title. The Grand Slam mark would tie him with Rafael Nadal for the most by any man.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila