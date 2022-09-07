springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sabalenka, Pliskova open Day 10 QF matches | US Open updates

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Danielle Collins, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Danielle Collins, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day.

The No. 6 seed is facing No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in Flushing Meadows.

They will be followed by American Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The winner will make his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

The night session begins with No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing No. 8 Jessica Pegula, followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the men's quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the only 2021 semifinalist left in either draw. She also reached the semifinals last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty in the final.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, celebrates her win over Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Credit: Andres Kudacki

Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, celebrates her win over Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined ShapeCaption
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, celebrates her win over Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Credit: Andres Kudacki

Credit: Andres Kudacki

In Other News
1
Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year
2
Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
3
Sundance Film Festival names Eugene Hernandez director
4
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
5
Movie chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top