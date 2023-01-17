springfield-news-sun logo
Sabalenka extends streak with Australian Open 1st-round win

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she defeated Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match.

“It wasn’t that easy, I’m super-happy to start with the win,” said Sabalenka, who will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round. “I have to work on my mindset and stay calm and not get too upset when I make mistakes. I really believe this is the only thing missing in my game.”

Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn't made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.

