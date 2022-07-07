S Korean group floats balloons toward North amid animosities

Last week, state media said the outbreak had been traced to residents who had contact with “alien things” in a town near the border and that authorities have been ordered “to vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons.”

Some outside experts, however, believe the omicron variant entered North Korea when it briefly reopened its northern border with China for freight traffic in January. Observers say the virus spread further when many North Koreans travelled to Pyongyang for massive public events marking state anniversaries in April and returned home.

“The one who spread COVID-19 is Kim Jong Un. But since public sentiments are really bad, he’s trying to put all the blame on us,” Park said. “How can materials spread COVID-19?”

Park is standing trial for a past leafleting campaign under a contentious South Korean law criminalizing such activities that took effect last year.

Park said he hasn't been contacted by authorities about his recent ballooning activities. Police said Thursday they are investigating Park’s recent balloon launches but refused to provide further details.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to outside attempts to criticize Kim’s rule to people who has little access to information from foreign sources. In 2014, North Korea fired at balloons flying toward its territory, and in 2020 it destroyed an empty South Korean-built liaison office in the North to express its anger over leafleting.

