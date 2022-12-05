S. Korea says N. Korea fired artillery rounds near border

North Korea has fired dozens of missiles as it increased its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year, including multiple tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile system potentially capable of reaching deep into the U.S. mainland, and an intermediate-range missile launched over Japan.

North Korea has also conducted a series of short-range launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets in an angry reaction to an expansion of joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises which North Korea views as rehearsals for a potential invasion.

Experts say North Korea hopes to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength and force the United States to accept it as a nuclear power. South Korean officials have said North Korea might up the ante soon by conducting its first nuclear test since 2017.

North Korean state media said last week that leader Kim Jong Un has called for a major political conference before the end of the year at which he is expected to address increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The inter-Korean military agreement that established the buffer zones is one of the few tangible remnants of the countries’ short-lived diplomacy of 2018. Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times that year while also helping to set up Kim’s first summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

But the inter-Korean negotiations never recovered from the collapse of the second Kim-Trump meeting in February 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for a major easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of the North's nuclear capabilities.