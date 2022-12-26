springfield-news-sun logo
S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
South Korea says it has fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.

It’s the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017.

Monday’s incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.

