S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

Teenagers and younger children have been linked to a rising number of infections in recent weeks, according to KDCA data, a worrisome development as schools prepare for new semesters in March.

The country had earlier approved vaccinations for people 12 years and older. As of Wednesday, 86.4% of South Korea's more than 51 million people have been vaccinated and nearly 60% have received booster shots.

South Korea was seen as a success story early in the pandemic after it contained infections and hospitalizations more effectively than most countries in the West. Health authorities worked closely with biotech companies to ramp up laboratory tests and aggressively mobilized technological tools and public workers to trace contacts and enforce quarantines.

But officials were accused of prematurely easing social distancing rules ahead of a devastating delta-driven spread in December and early January. The country’s strengths have been further eroded by the highly transmissible omicron variant, which is stretching worn-out health and public workers.

The country has been forced to reshape its pandemic response in a way that effectively tolerates the virus' spread among the broader population while concentrating medical resources to protect high-risk groups, including people 60 years or older and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Officials have significantly eased quarantine restrictions and reduced contact tracing, while more than 520,000 people with mild or moderate symptoms are currently being treated at home to save hospital space. The country has also reshaped its testing policy around rapid antigen test kits, despite concerns over their accuracy and propensity for false-negative results, to save laboratory tests mostly for priority groups.

Many South Koreans are wary of the bend-but-not-break approach as the country continues to report some of the world’s highest daily infection numbers.

Authorities seem to have limited political capacity to strengthen social distancing ahead of the March presidential election, given people’s fatigue and frustration with extended restrictions and the strain on service sector businesses. Despite the growing outbreak, officials last week extended restaurant dining hours by an hour to 10 p.m. over economic considerations, although they have so far maintained a six-person limit on private social gatherings.

“It would be crucial for us to weather the virus spread while minimizing serious illnesses and deaths,” Health Ministry official Son Youngrae said during a briefing. He said South Korea's COVID-19 hospital capacities had expanded since the delta wave and are now able to handle around 2,000 patients with serious illnesses.

Caption A medical worker uses a loud speaker to give information to people waiting for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A medical worker uses a loud speaker to give information to people waiting for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A medical worker, center, guides people as they wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A medical worker, center, guides people as they wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Medical workers take nasal swab samples from people at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption Medical workers take nasal swab samples from people at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption People wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption People wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon