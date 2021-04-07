Ryanair sees break-even earnings amid slow COVID-19 recovery

The pessimistic outlook came as the airline said Wednesday that the airline industry is facing a delayed recovery going into the peak summer season because of the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the European Union.

“While it is not possible, at this time, to provide meaningful (fiscal year 2022) profit guidance, we do not share the recent optimism of certain analysts as we believe that the outcome for FY22 is currently close to breakeven,” the company said in a statement.