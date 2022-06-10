Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, was considered a de facto incumbent since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hardline conservative, tried to paint Zinke as a "liberal insider."

The political dynamics reflect the GOP’s sharp right turn that meant Zinke’s status as a former Cabinet member wasn’t enough for some in his party. They said he was too soft on guns and didn’t do enough to build Trump’s envisioned wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. His wife’s residence declaration boosted long-standing suspicions that Zinke spends most of his time outside Montana.

Zinke doesn’t deny that his wife is a California resident, and he acknowledges holding fundraisers there. He raised a total of $2.5 million through the end of March, almost as much as all other candidates from both parties combined, about 80% from out-of-state donors.

The outcome in the close race was delayed after Lincoln County realized a vendor had printed ballots on the wrong sized paper, meaning they could not be run through a machine tabulator and had to be counted by hand. The hand count began Tuesday and wrapped up late Thursday afternoon.

Zinke outpolled Olszewski in Lincoln County by 428 votes in unofficial results.

In November, Zinke will face Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel, who won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat.

FILE - Montana U.S. House candidate and former state Sen. Al Olszewski, left, talks with Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice during an event hosted by Butte-Silver Bow County Republicans at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center, May 13, 2022, in Butte, Mont. Olszewski has criticized his primary opponent, former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, as being too liberal for a newly created House district in western Montana. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) Credit: Matthew Brown

Lincoln county election judges, Donna Martin, left, Glenn Gibson, center, and Linda Buckley, right, tabulate absentee ballots at the Lincoln County Annex Building in Libby, Mont. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana's new congressional seat, forcing ballots in Lincoln County to be counted by hand. (Scott Schindledecker/The Daily Inter Lake via AP) Credit: Scott Schindledecker