Ryan Seacrest debuts as new ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you, and, of course, my good friend Vanna White,” Seacrest said as he opened the show. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”

In a brief opening monologue before the gameplay began, Seacrest acknowledged Sajak's impact as host and his retirement at the end of the 41st season. Sajak won his fourth Emmy Award for best game show host for his final season Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys.

“Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years,” he said. “I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill, so let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”

In his first episode, Seacrest brought an energetic spirit and his classic good-humored nature. In a departure from his predecessor, he did not use cue cards to speak with contestants Corina, Terry and Cindy about their backgrounds.

Beyond the obvious change of Seacrest taking over for Sajak, the premiere of the 42nd season also showcased some aesthetic adjustments.

The colorful wheel and the iconic puzzle board remain largely the same, although White did get upgraded to a motion sensor board in 2022 to celebrate the 40th season. The stage has been updated and now features golden wheels and spokes in a more modern, sleek design.

Seacrest asked White how she liked the new stage during the hallmark banter the host and letter turner share to close the show. White said there were “a lot of lights, a lot of action,” and Seacrest quipped that he hoped it would continue working through his first week.

Seacrest told The Associated Press in a recent interview “the scale of the set was pretty impressive” to him when he first stepped on set.

The shooting schedule is still as fast-paced as ever, with Seacrest saying that while it may be busy to shoot multiple episodes per day, it makes it convenient for his packed schedule of other hosting duties.

Many of the familiar elements of the show are just as they were when Sajak left the series. White still wears a formal gown, Seacrest sported a suit and tie like Sajak did, the recognizable sound effects and “devices” contestants use to play are the same. The culture behind the scenes also seems to have remained as genial as the 30-minute episodes.

“I’ve also have been impressed with how close the family is that works on ’Wheel of Fortune,’ the production team that puts it together. It’s a lot of people,” Seacrest said in an interview at an event with White promoting the new season. “They’re really a family and they have a lot of respect for every single person, what they do on the show, and that’s special.”

White added that one staff member who started on the show when she was 18 now has kids who are graduating from college. “We’ve been together a long time,” she said.

