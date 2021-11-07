Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25

Saints coach Sean Payton started Siemian on the heels of Jameis Winston's season-ending knee injury a week ago, and intermittently mixed in Taysom Hill behind center. Siemian passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, and Hill completed both of his passes for 33 yards. But both quarterbacks were hindered by a combination of penalties, dropped passes and protection breakdowns.

James Vaughters' blind-side sack and strip of Siemian set up Atlanta's final TD after linebacker Steven Means recovered and returned the fumble 32 yards to the New Orleans 6.

But New Orleans rallied for three straight TDs in the final eight minutes, starting with Siemian's 5-yard pass to Marquez Callaway, then Alvin Kamara's 2-yard scoring run with 4:35 to go.

The Saints failed on a 2-point try after Kamara's touchdown, but New Orleans sacked Ryan for the first two times all game to force a punt and set up its late, go-ahead possession.

At that point, the crowd in the Superdome, which had been booing and grumbling earlier, was in a joyous frenzy — until Ryan silenced it with his deep throw to Patterson.

Ryan's 39-yarder to Pitts set up the game's opening score on Koo's 32-yard field goal. The Saints looked poised to at tie it when they drove to the Atlanta 28, but then went backward 20 yards on three penalties and wound up punting.

Atlanta made it 10-0 on their final drive of the first half. Ryan converted three third downs — on a scramble and passes to Pitts and Gage — during a 92-yard drive that ended with Zaccheaus' 3-yard catch.

INJURIES

Falcons: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield left with a hamstring injured in the first half. ... Outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji needed attention for an apparent upper-body injury in the final minutes.

Saints: Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson limped off favoring his right leg in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie defensive end Payton Turner was treated late in the first half for a right arm injury.

UP NEXT

Falcons: visit Dallas next Sunday.

Saints: visit Tennessee next Sunday.

