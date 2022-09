McNally, Townsend in women's doubles final | US Open updates

The 20-year-old McNally went on to pair up in New York with Townsend, who returned to the tour this year after giving birth to a son in March 2021.

The duo lost the first set in 26 minutes and fell behind 2-0 in the second before mounting their rally.

McNally and Townsend will play the No. 3-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's final.

___

4:50 p.m.

Casper Ruud is a set away from the U.S. Open final after easily winning the second set against Karen Khachanov.

The No. 5 seed from Norway won it 6-2 in 33 minutes. The first set went to a tiebreaker, which Ruud won 7-5 in 58 minutes.

He is trying to reach his second major final of the year, having lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

___

4:15 p.m.

Casper Ruud won a 55-shot rally to wrap up a tiebreaker and take the first set of his semifinal match against Karen Khachanov.

The lengthy exchange of shots ended when Ruud hit a backhand down the line that Khachanov hit into the net, giving the Norwegian the tiebreak 7-5.

The fifth-seeded Ruud is trying to reach his second major final of the year. The No. 27-seeded Khachanov never has.

___

3:15 p.m.

Casper Ruud is trying to reach his second Grand Slam final of the year in the opening men's semifinal against Karen Khachanov.

The No. 5 seed from Norway lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final. He has a chance to reach No. 1 in the world rankings next week.

Khachanov, seeded 27th, earned his first berth in a major semifinal with consecutive five-set victories, including one over Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in his previous match.

The winner will face No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.

___

2:30 p.m.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as U.S. Open men's doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The top-seeded team joined the Hall of Fame duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1995 and '96 as the only teams to go back-to-back in New York since 1968.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight U.S. Open win, combining men's and mixed doubles.

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the U.S. Open for the first time as a team.

___

1:25 p.m.

The men's singles semifinals highlight the day at the U.S. Open, where play on Arthur Ashe Stadium began with the men's doubles final.

The top-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were seeking a second straight U.S. Open title in that match against the No. 2 seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

That would be followed by the first semifinal between No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 27 Karen Kkachanov. Ruud was trying to reach his second major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal at this year's French Open. The other three semifinalists have all reached that level for the first time.

The night match pits No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, left, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, pose of a photo before playing in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, left, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, pose of a photo before playing in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption Rajeev Ram, of the United States, right, and Joe Salisbury, of Britain, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the final of the men's doubles at the the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Rajeev Ram, of the United States, right, and Joe Salisbury, of Britain, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Wesley Koolhof, of the Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, of Britain, in the final of the men's doubles at the the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer