Rutgers suspends 2 football players after paintball shooting

Coach Greg Schiano took the action Tuesday, shortly after defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count. The charges stem from an incident Monday night in the area of the school's Livingston Campus in Piscataway. It’s not known if either player has retained an attorney.

Melton has recorded two interceptions — including one he returned for a 46-yard touchdown against Temple — and a blocked punt in three games this season. Long has seen time on special teams in all three games this season and played in two games last season.